കണ്ണൂര്‍|കണ്ണൂര്‍ വളക്കൈയില്‍ ഓടുന്ന ബസിന് തീപിടിച്ചു. ശ്രീകണ്ഠാപുരത്ത് നിന്ന് തളിപ്പറമ്പിലേക്ക് വരികയായരുന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസിനാണ് തീ പിടിച്ചത്. യാത്രക്കാര്‍ ബസില്‍ നിന്ന് ഇറങ്ങി ഓടിയതിനാല്‍ വന്‍ ദുരന്തം ഒഴിവായി. ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചക്ക് 12.15 ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

ഓടുന്ന ബസില്‍ തീ പടരുകയായിരുന്നു. ബസ് പൂര്‍ണമായും കത്തി നശിച്ചു. ഷോര്‍ട്ട് സര്‍ക്യൂട്ടാണ് അപകടത്തിന് കാരണമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. തീപടര്‍ന്ന് അരമണിക്കൂറിനുള്ളില്‍ ഫയര്‍ഫോഴ്സ് എത്തിയെങ്കിലും ബസ് പൂര്‍ണ്ണമായും കത്തി നശിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

A major disaster was averted after a moving private bus caught fire at Valakkai in Kannur. The incident occurred around 12:15 PM while the bus was operating on the Sreekandapuram to Thaliparamba route. All passengers managed to rush out of the vehicle safely as soon as the fire was noticed. Although the fire force arrived within half an hour, the bus was completely destroyed, and a short circuit is suspected to be the cause.