'ചന്ദ്രശേഖര് ആസാദിനെ മോചിപ്പിക്കുക'; ട്വിറ്റര് ട്രെന്ഡിംഗില് ഒന്നാമത്
രാജാഭോജ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് വെച്ചാണ് ആസാദിനെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്.
ഭീം ആര്മി നേതാവ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖര് ആസാദിനെ മോചിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന ഹാഷ്ടാഗ് ട്വിറ്റര് ട്രെന്ഡിംഗില് ഒന്നാമതായി. ഈ റിപ്പോർട്ട് പ്രസിദ്ധീകരിക്കുന്ന സമയത്ത് ഈ ഹാഷ്ടാഗിൽ 85,000ത്തോളം ട്വീറ്റുകളുണ്ടായിട്ടുണ്ട്. മധ്യപ്രദേശ് പോലീസാണ് ആസാദിനെ ഞായര് രാവിലെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്. മധ്യപ്രദേശിലെ പഞ്ചായത്ത് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പിലെ ഒ ബി സി സംവരണവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് ദളിത് സംഘടനകള് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുടെ ഓഫീസിലേക്ക് പ്രതിഷേധ മാര്ച്ച് നടത്തുന്നതിന് മുമ്പായാണ് നേതാക്കളെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്.
രാജാഭോജ് വിമാനത്താവളത്തില് വെച്ചാണ് ആസാദിനെ കസ്റ്റഡിയിലെടുത്തത്. നഗരത്തിലേക്കുള്ള എല്ലാ റോഡുകളിലും വന് പോലീസ് സന്നാഹത്തെ വിന്യസിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്. എല്ലാ പ്രവേശന മാര്ഗങ്ങളിലും ബാരിക്കേഡുകളുമുണ്ട്. വാഹനങ്ങള് കര്ശന പരിശോധന നടത്തിയാണ് കടത്തിവിടുന്നത്.
ഈ പശ്ചാത്തലത്തിലാണ് ചന്ദ്രശേഖര് ആസാദിനെ മോചിപ്പിക്കണമെന്ന ആവശ്യം ട്വിറ്ററില് ശക്തമായി ഉയര്ന്നത്.
Speak Loudly🔊#ReleaseChandrashekharAzad @Profdilipmandal @KotwalMeena@JaiBhimIT_Team pic.twitter.com/jUtUSO1wAy
— Bhujan Samaj Party – Bhilwara (@Bsp4Bhilwara) January 2, 2022
I am supporting this hashtag- #ReleaseChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/LY2fNYEX9M
— Azad Samaj Party- Delhi (@ASP4Delhi_) January 2, 2022
We Support this #⃣ tag,
Because he comes forward to Support #Social_Justice⚖ 4 All of us in Bhopal
It’s high time to come all SC, ST & OBC together & Raise our voice to Support 👇👇👇👇👇#ReleaseChandrashekharAzad@Sumitchauhaan@KotwalMeena@Profdilipmandal@MandalArmyChief pic.twitter.com/KLTC4JwaJN
— मंडल आर्मी, दिल्ली प्रदेश ⚖ (@MandalArmyDelhi) January 2, 2022
What @ChouhanShivraj @DGP_MP is afraid of ??
In case you forget, MP is still part of India. Detaining @BhimArmyChief from airport is illegal/unconstitutional.#ओबीसी_विरोधी_बीजेपी #ReleaseChandrashekharAzad #ReleaseChandrashekharAzad pic.twitter.com/n7P54zIt8n
— Sandeep Aazad (@puniasandeep11) January 2, 2022