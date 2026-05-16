തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കേരളത്തിലെ പുതിയ മന്ത്രിസഭയുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞയ്ക്ക് തമിഴ്‌നാട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ജോസഫ് വിജയ് എത്തും. വിജയ് തിങ്കളാഴ്ച രാവിലെ 9 മണിക്ക് തിരുവനന്തപുരത്തെത്തും 11 ന് തിരികെ മടങ്ങും.

കര്‍ണാടക മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സിദ്ധരാമയ്യ, ഉപ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി ഡി കെ ശിവകുമാര്‍, തെലുങ്കാന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി രേവന്ത റെസ്സി, ഹിമാചല്‍ പ്രദേശ് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി സുഖ്വീന്ദര്‍ സിങ് സുഖു, രാഹുല്‍ഗാന്ധി, പ്രിയങ്ക ഗാന്ധി എന്നിവരും സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞയ്‌ക്കെത്തും.

തിരുവനന്തപുരം സെന്‍ട്രല്‍ സ്റ്റേഡിയത്തില്‍വെച്ചാണ് സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ നടക്കുക. തിങ്കളാഴ്ച തലസ്ഥാന നഗരത്തില്‍ ഗതാഗത ക്രമീകരണവും ഏര്‍പ്പെടുത്തി. മന്ത്രിസഭാ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ മേയ് 18, എം എല്‍ എ മാരുടെ സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ മേയ് 21, സ്പീക്കര്‍ തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പ് മേയ് 22, ഗവര്‍ണറുടെ നയപ്രഖ്യാപനം മേയ് 29, സംസ്ഥാന ബജറ്റ് ജൂണ്‍ അഞ്ച് എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് ക്രമീകരണം.

The swearing-in ceremony of the new Kerala cabinet will be held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday, May 18. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Chief Ministers from Karnataka, Telangana, and Himachal Pradesh will attend the event. Strict traffic restrictions have been imposed in the capital city on Monday to ensure smooth conduct. The schedule also includes the MLAs’ oath-taking on May 21, Speaker election on May 22, Governor’s address on May 29, and the state budget presentation on June