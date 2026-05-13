National
പുതുച്ചേരി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എൻ രംഗസാമി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു
ലെഫ്റ്റനന്റ് ഗവര്ണര് കെ കൈലാസനാഥന് സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തു.
പുതുച്ചേരി| അഞ്ചാം തവണയും പുതുച്ചേരി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി എന് രംഗസാമി സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു. ലോക് നിവാസില് നടന്ന ചടങ്ങില് ലെഫ്റ്റനന്റ് ഗവര്ണര് കെ കൈലാസനാഥന് സത്യവാചകം ചൊല്ലിക്കൊടുത്തു. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിക്കൊപ്പം ആറ് മന്ത്രിമാരും സത്യപ്രതിജ്ഞ ചെയ്തു.
Content Highlights:
AINRC leader N Rangasamy has been sworn in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry for a historic fifth term. The oath of office was administered by Lieutenant Governor K Kailashnathan during a ceremony held at Lok Niwas on Wednesday. Along with the Chief Minister, six other ministers also took their oaths, marking the continuation of the NDA administration in the Union Territory.
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