തിരുവനന്തപുരം| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് മഴ മുന്നറിയിപ്പില്‍ മാറ്റം. ഒന്‍പത് ജില്ലകളില്‍ യെല്ലോ അലേര്‍ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചു. തിരുവനന്തപുരം, കൊല്ലം, പത്തനംതിട്ട, ആലപ്പുഴ, കോട്ടയം, എറണാകുളം, ഇടുക്കി, കണ്ണൂര്‍, കാസര്‍കോട് ജില്ലകളിലാണ് യെല്ലോ അലേര്‍ട്ട് പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

അതിശക്തമായ കാറ്റിനും മഴയക്കും സാധ്യതയുണ്ടെന്ന് കേന്ദ്രകാലാവസ്ഥ വകുപ്പ് അറിയിച്ചു. കേരളത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് ദിവസം കൂടി മഴ തുടരാണ് സാധ്യത. മലയോര മേഖലകളില്‍ താമസിക്കുന്നവര്‍ ഉരുള്‍പൊട്ടല്‍, മണ്ണൊലിപ്പ് സാധ്യതകള്‍ മുന്‍കൂട്ടി കണ്ട് ആവശ്യമായ മുന്‍കരുതലുകള്‍ സ്വീകരിക്കേണ്ടതാണെന്നും നിര്‍ദേശമുണ്ട്.

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The India Meteorological Department has updated the weather warning for Kerala, issuing a yellow alert for nine districts. Widespread heavy rainfall accompanied by strong winds is expected to continue across the state for the next two days. The authorities have explicitly warned the residents in hilly areas to remain highly vigilant against potential landslides and soil erosion. The districts placed under alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod.