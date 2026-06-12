കൊച്ചി| നടിയെ ആക്രമിച്ച കേസിലെ മെമ്മറി കാര്‍ഡ് ചോര്‍ച്ചയുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടുള്ള അതിജീവിതയുടെ ഹരജിയില്‍ നിര്‍ണായക നടപടിയുമായി ഹൈക്കോടതി. ഹരജി ഹൈക്കോടതി ഫയലില്‍ സ്വീകരിച്ചു. മെമ്മറി കാര്‍ഡ് – പെന്‍ഡ്രൈവ് എന്നിവ രജിസ്ട്രാര്‍ക്ക് കൈമാറണം. ഇത് സീല്‍ഡ് കവറില്‍ ഹൈക്കോടതിയില്‍ ഹാജരാക്കാനാണ് നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്.

വിചാരണ കോടതിക്കാണ് ഹൈക്കോടതി നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കിയത്. ഹരജിയില്‍ ഒരു മാസത്തിനകം മറുപടി നല്‍കാന്‍ പ്രോസിക്യൂഷനും കോടതി നിര്‍ദേശം നല്‍കി.

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The Kerala High Court has officially accepted the survivor’s petition regarding the controversial memory card leak in the actress assault case. The court directed the trial court to hand over the memory card and pen drive to the registrar in a sealed cover. The prosecution has been ordered to file a detailed response within one month.