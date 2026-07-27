ലോകചരിത്രത്തെ മാറ്റിമറിച്ച നിരവധി പ്രസംഗങ്ങളുണ്ട്. അവയിൽ ഏറ്റവും സ്വാധീനശക്തിയുള്ളവയായി കണക്കാക്കപ്പെടുന്നത് പ്രവാചകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് നബി (സ)യുടെ അറഫാ പ്രസംഗം, മാർക്ക് ആന്റണിയുടെ “Friends, Romans, Countrymen’ എന്ന പ്രസംഗം, മാർട്ടിൻ ലൂഥർ കിംഗിന്റെ “I Have a Dream’ പ്രസംഗം, അബ്രഹാം ലിങ്കന്റെ Gettysburg Address തുടങ്ങിയവയാണ്. ഇവ ജനങ്ങളുടെ ചിന്താഗതിയെയും ചരിത്രത്തിന്റെ ഗതിയേയും മാറ്റിമറിച്ച പ്രസംഗങ്ങളാണ്. പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സിൽ പഠിക്കാനുള്ള Friends, Romans, Countrymen എന്ന ഭാഗം വില്യം ഷേക്‌സ്പിയറുടെ Julius Caesar എന്ന നാടകത്തിലെ മാർക്ക് ആന്റണിയുടെ അതിപ്രശസ്തമായ പ്രസംഗമാണ്.

ജൂലിയസ് സീസർ – നാടകത്തിന്റെ സംഗ്രഹം

ലോകസാഹിത്യത്തിലെ ഏറ്റവും പ്രശസ്തമായ ദുരന്തനാടകങ്ങളിലൊന്നാണ് വില്യം ഷേക്‌സ്പിയറുടെ Julius Caesar. റോമിന്റെ ശക്തനായ ഭരണാധികാരിയായ ജൂലിയസ് സീസറിന്റെ വളർന്നുവരുന്ന സ്വാധീനം റോമൻ റിപബ്ലിക്കിന് ഭീഷണിയാണെന്ന് വിശ്വസിച്ച ബ്രൂട്ടസും കാസ്യസും ഉൾപ്പെടെയുള്ള ഗൂഢാലോചനക്കാർ അദ്ദേഹത്തെ കൊലപ്പെടുത്തുന്നു. തുടർന്ന് ബ്രൂട്ടസ് തന്റെ പ്രവൃത്തിയെ രാജ്യസ്‌നേഹത്തിന്റെ പേരിൽ ന്യായീകരിച്ച് ജനങ്ങളെ അഭിസംബോധന ചെയ്യുന്നു.

എന്നാൽ സീസറിന്റെ ആത്മാർഥ സുഹൃത്തായ മാർക്ക് ആന്റണി തന്റെ അതുല്യമായ വാക്ചാതുര്യവും വൈകാരികമായ അവതരണവും കൊണ്ട് ജനഹൃദയങ്ങൾ കീഴടക്കുന്നു. സീസറിന്റെ മഹത്വവും ഗൂഢാലോചനക്കാരുടെ വഞ്ചനയും അതിസമർഥമായി തുറന്നുകാട്ടിയ അദ്ദേഹത്തിന്റെ പ്രസംഗം ജനാഭിപ്രായത്തെ പൂർണമായി മാറ്റിമറിക്കുന്നു. ആ പ്രസംഗം റോമിന്റെ ചരിത്രഗതി തന്നെ മാറ്റിയ ഒരു വഴിത്തിരിവായി മാറുന്നു.

സൗഹൃദം, വിശ്വസ്തത, അധികാരമോഹം, വഞ്ചന, രാഷ്ട്രീയ കുതന്ത്രം, വാക്കുകളുടെ ശക്തി എന്നിവയാണ് ഈ നാടകത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാന പ്രമേയങ്ങൾ. ഷേക്‌സ്പിയറുടെ കാലാതീതമായ ഈ കൃതി, ഒരു പ്രസംഗത്തിന് ചരിത്രത്തെ പോലും മാറ്റിമറിക്കാനുള്ള ശക്തിയുണ്ടെന്ന് തെളിയിക്കുന്ന മികച്ച ഉദാഹരണമാണ്.

Appreciation of the Speech (English)

‘Friends, Romans, Countrymen’ is an extract from William Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. It presents the famous funeral speech delivered by Mark Antony after the assassination of Julius Caesar.

The speech highlights Antony’s wisdom, patriotism, and excellent oratorical skill. Though he claims that he has come ‘to bury Caesar, not to praise him,’ he cleverly wins the hearts of the people. By repeating the line ‘Brutus is an honourable man,’ Antony uses verbal irony to expose the conspirators. He reminds the crowd of Caesar’s noble deeds, shows Caesar’s wounded body, and reads his will, which awakens sympathy and anger among the people.

The central theme of the speech is the power of words and persuasion. It also explores loyalty, betrayal, justice, and political manipulation. Shakespeare shows how language can influence public opinion and change the course of history.

The speech is rich in poetic devices such as repetition, verbal irony, rhetorical questions, emotional appeal (pathos), and allusion. The imagery of Caesar’s bleeding wounds and Antony’s vivid description of the assassination create a powerful emotional impact.

Overall, this is one of the greatest speeches in world literature. It teaches us that truth, when presented with wisdom and sincerity, can influence people’s minds more effectively than force.

ചോദ്യ ഭാഗത്ത് തന്നിരിക്കുന്ന കവിതയിലെയോ, കഥയിലെയോ സന്ദർഭങ്ങൾക്ക് ഇത്തരത്തിൽ പരിശോധിച്ച് ഉത്തരം തയ്യാറാക്കുകയാണ് വേണ്ടത്.

ഉത്തരത്തിന്റെ ആദ്യ ഭാഗത്ത് എഴുതിയതാര്? ഏത് പാഠഭാഗം? എന്താണ് സന്ദർഭം? എന്നെഴുതുക.

പിന്നീടുള്ള പാരഗ്രാഫുകളിൽ മേൽപ്പറഞ്ഞ തരത്തിലുള്ള പ്രത്യേകതകൾ കണ്ടെത്തി എഴുതുക. ഫുൾ മാർക്ക് കിട്ടും.

Content Highlights:

An in-depth study guide for SSLC students analyzing Mark Antony’s famous speech Friends Romans Countrymen from Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar. The article explores the powerful theme of persuasion, loyalty, and political rhetoric. Key tips are provided to help students score full marks in exams.