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ഒഴിവുകള്‍ നികത്തി; അഞ്ച് ജില്ലകളിലും ഡി എം ഒ നിയമനമായി

വിവിധതരത്തിലുള്ള പകര്‍ച്ചവ്യാധി ഭീഷണി തുടരുന്നതിനിടെ ജില്ലകളില്‍ ഡിഎംഒമാര്‍ ഇല്ലാത്തതില്‍ വിമര്‍ശനം ഉയര്‍ന്നിരുന്നു.

Published

Jun 27, 2026 9:05 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 27, 2026 9:06 pm

തിരുവനന്തപുരം |  വിവിധ ജില്ലകളിലെ മെഡിക്കല്‍ ഓഫീസര്‍മാരുടെ (ഡിഎംഒ) ഒഴിവുകള്‍ നികത്തി സംസ്ഥാന സര്‍ക്കാര്‍. കണ്ണൂര്‍, കാസര്‍കോട്, കോഴിക്കോട്, മലപ്പുറം, ഇടുക്കി ജില്ലകളിലാണ് നിയമനം.

ഡോ. എല്‍ ടി സരിതകുമാരി(കോഴിക്കോട്),,ഡോ.ആര്‍ വിവേക് കുമാര്‍ (കണ്ണൂര്‍), ഡോ. കെ ടി രേഖ(കാസര്‍കോട്), ഡോ. വി വനോദ്(മലപ്പുറം), ഡോ. ഐപ്പ് ജോസഫ്(ഇടുക്കി) എന്നിങ്ങനെയാണ് നിയമനം.

വിവിധതരത്തിലുള്ള പകര്‍ച്ചവ്യാധി ഭീഷണി തുടരുന്നതിനിടെ ജില്ലകളില്‍ ഡിഎംഒമാര്‍ ഇല്ലാത്തതില്‍ വിമര്‍ശനം ഉയര്‍ന്നിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights: The Kerala state government has officially filled the vacant District Medical Officer positions across five major districts. Appointments have been successfully completed in Kannur, Kasaragod, Kozhikode, Malappuram, and Idukki to streamline regional healthcare. This crucial administrative move comes after severe criticism over vacant top healthcare posts amidst rising infectious disease threats.

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