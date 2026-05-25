കോഴിക്കോട്| പ്രസവ ശസ്ത്രക്രിയക്കിടെ വയറ്റില്‍ കത്രിക കുടുങ്ങിയ ഹര്‍ഷിനയ്ക്ക് ജോലി ഉറപ്പ് നല്‍കി ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി. കോഴിക്കോട് മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍ തന്നെ ജോലി നല്‍കും എന്ന് ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി ഉറപ്പ് നല്‍കിയതായി ഹര്‍ഷിന മാധ്യമങ്ങളോട് പറഞ്ഞു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ പത്ത് മണിക്ക് ഹര്‍ഷിന മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയെ കാണാന്‍ സെക്രട്ടേറിയറ്റിലെത്തിയിരുന്നു.

മന്ത്രിസഭാ യോഗം കഴിഞ്ഞതിന് ശേഷം മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി ഡി സതീശനെയും ആരോഗ്യമന്ത്രി കെ മുരളീധരനേയും കണ്ട് നടത്തിയ ചര്‍ച്ചകള്‍ക്കൊടുവിലാണ് നിര്‍ണായകമായ ഈ തീരുമാനം. ഇത്രയും കാലം അനുഭവിച്ച പ്രയാസത്തിന് ഈ ദിവസം നീതി ലഭിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നു. വളരെയധികം സന്തോഷത്തോടെയും അഭിമാനത്തോടെയും ആണ് നില്‍ക്കുന്നതെന്നും ഹര്‍ഷിന പറഞ്ഞു.

Content Highlights:

Kerala Health Minister K Muraleedharan has officially assured a government job to Harshina, the victim of a shocking medical negligence case where scissors were left inside her stomach during surgery. The job will be provided at the Kozhikode Medical College itself, following a decisive meeting at the Secretariat. Harshina met with the Chief Minister, Health Minister, and Opposition Leader VD Satheesan after the cabinet meeting to finalize the decision. Expressing deep gratitude and relief, Harshina stated that she finally feels justice has been served after years of immense suffering.