കോഴിക്കോട്| കോഴിക്കോട് വെള്ളയില്‍ പ്രിന്റിങ് പ്രെസ്സില്‍ തീപിടിത്തം. ഇന്ന് ഉച്ചയോടെയാണ് റെഡ്സ്റ്റാര്‍ എന്ന പ്രിന്റിങ് പ്രസില്‍ തീപിടിത്തമുണ്ടായത്. തീ പടരുന്നതുകണ്ട് ജീവനക്കാര്‍ പുറത്തേക്ക് ഇറങ്ങിയോടിയതിനാല്‍ ആളപായമില്ല.

ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ കോഴിക്കോട് ബീച്ച് അഗ്‌നിരക്ഷാ സേനയുടെ രണ്ട് യൂണിറ്റ് സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീ നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാകി. ഷോട്ട് സര്‍ക്യൂട്ട് ആണ് തീപിടിത്തത്തിന് കാരണമെന്നാണ് പ്രാഥമിക നിഗമനം. പ്രിന്റിങ് പേപ്പറുകള്‍ കത്തിനശിച്ചു. പ്രിന്റിങ് ഉപകരണങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് കേടുപാട് സംഭവിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടോ എന്ന് വ്യക്തമല്ല.

Content Highlights:

A fire broke out at the Red Star printing press located in Vellayil, Kozhikode, during the afternoon hours. Employees managed to escape safely as the flames spread, and two units from the Kozhikode Beach Fire Station quickly arrived to extinguish the blaze. While printing papers were destroyed, officials suspect a short circuit as the preliminary cause of the accident.