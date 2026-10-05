മുംബൈയില്‍ ബസ് ഡിപോയില്‍ തീപിടിത്തം; 10ഇലക്ട്രിക് ബസുകള്‍ കത്തിനശിച്ചു

മുംബൈ | മുംബൈയിലെ സിയോണ്‍ ആര്‍ ടി ഒ പാസിംഗിന് സമീപമുള്ള അനിക് ബസ് ഡിപോയില്‍ തീപിടിത്തം. യാര്‍ഡില്‍നിര്‍ത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന 10ഇലക്ട്രിക് ബസുകള്‍ കത്തിനശിച്ചു. ആളപായമൊന്നും റിപോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടില്ല.

ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് 5.45-ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം. വിവരമറിഞ്ഞ ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ അഗ്നിശമനസേന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി തീയണക്കാനുള്ള ശ്രമങ്ങള്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചു. തീ പൂര്‍ണമായും നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി.

തീപിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ യഥാര്‍ഥ കാരണം എന്താണെന്ന് വ്യക്തമായിട്ടില്ലെന്ന് അധികൃതര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Content Highlights: Ten electric BEST buses were completely destroyed in a major fire at the Anik bus depot near Sion RTO in Mumbai around 5:45 PM on Monday. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control. No casualties were reported, and authorities are investigating the exact cause.