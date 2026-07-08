ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി | ഡല്‍ഹിയില്‍ മലയാളി വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിനിയെ കാണാതായതായി പരാതി. തിരുവനന്തപുരം സ്വദേശി അഫിയ അയൂബിനെയാണ് കാണാതായത്. ജാമിയ മിലിയ സര്‍വകലാശാലയിലെ എംഎ ഇന്റര്‍നാഷണല്‍ റിലേഷന്‍സ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥിനിയാണ്.

ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച രാത്രി 11.30ഓടെ ഓഖ്ലയില്‍ നിന്നാണ് അഫിയ അയൂബിനെ കാണാതായത്. അഫിയ ഫോണ്‍ മുറിയില്‍ വച്ചാണ് പോയതെന്ന് പോലീസ് പറയുന്നു. മരുന്ന് വാങ്ങാന്‍ പോയതാണെന്നും പിന്നീട് തിരിച്ചെത്തിയില്ലെന്നും പരാതിയിലുണ്ട്

Content Highlights: A Malayali postgraduate student named Afiya Ayoob from Jamia Millia Islamia University has gone missing in Delhi. The Thiruvananthapuram native went missing from the Okhla area on Tuesday night. According to the police complaint, she left her room to purchase medicine but never returned.