പത്താം ക്ലാസ്സ് ഇംഗ്ലീഷ് പാഠപുസ്തകത്തിലെ “ശാകുന്തളം’ പ്രകൃതിയും മനുഷ്യനും തമ്മിലുള്ള ആത്മബന്ധം എത്രമാത്രം ആഴത്തിലുള്ളതാണെന്ന് ഓർമിപ്പിക്കുന്ന വിശ്വപ്രസിദ്ധമായ നാടകകൃതിയാണ്. പ്രകൃതിയുടെ സൗന്ദര്യവും മനുഷ്യന്റെ നന്മയും സ്നേഹവും സഹജീവിസ്നേഹവും ഇഴചേർന്നുനിൽക്കുന്ന ഈ കൃതി കാലാതീതമായ സാഹിത്യാനുഭവമാണ്. കാളിദാസൻ രചിച്ച ഈ നാടകത്തിന്റെ ഒന്നാം അങ്കമായ “The Hunt’ ൽ നിന്നുള്ള ഭാഗമാണ് പഠിക്കാനുള്ളത്.

വേട്ടയ്ക്കായി കാട്ടിലെത്തുന്ന ദുഷ്യന്തമഹാരാജാവും കണ്വമഹർഷിയുടെ ആശ്രമത്തിൽ വളരുന്ന ശകുന്തളയും തമ്മിലുള്ള ആദ്യസമാഗമമാണ് ഈ പാഠത്തിന്റെ പ്രധാന ആകർഷണം. എന്നാൽ, കേവലം പ്രണയകഥയുടെ തുടക്കമെന്നതിലുപരി, മനുഷ്യനും പ്രകൃതിയും തമ്മിലുള്ള പരസ്പരബന്ധത്തെക്കുറിച്ചുള്ള ഗൗരവമേറിയ സന്ദേശവും ഈ പാഠം മുന്നോട്ടുവെക്കുന്നു.

Shakuntalam – Summary of the Lesson

The play begins with King Dushyanta entering a forest while chasing a deer during a hunting expedition. As he prepares to shoot the deer, some sages from a nearby hermitage stop him. They explain that the deer is protected and should not be killed. They remind the king that weapons are meant to protect the helpless and not to harm innocent creatures. Respecting their words, Dushyanta gives up hunting. This incident reveals his kindness and sense of responsibility.

The sages then invite the king to visit the hermitage of Sage Kanva. Since Kanva is away on a pilgrimage, his foster daughter Shakuntala is looking after the hermitage. Dushyanta is deeply impressed by the peaceful and beautiful surroundings. He is amazed to see humans, animals, birds and plants living together in perfect harmony.

There, he meets Shakuntala and her two friends, Anasuya and Priyamvada. They are busy watering the plants. Shakuntala loves the trees and plants as if they were members of her own family. Her affection for nature greatly impresses the king. She takes special care of the creepers and trees in the hermitage.

Meanwhile, a bee begins to trouble Shakuntala. She seeks the help of her friends to escape from it. Her friends playfully suggest that she should seek the help of King Dushyanta, the protector of the hermitage. This humorous incident offers a glimpse of the romantic relationship that is likely to develop between Dushyanta and Shakuntala.

The lesson beautifully presents the peaceful relationship between human beings and nature. It also highlights Shakuntala’s innocence, Dushyanta’s kindness and the importance of love and compassion.

Characters Sketch

King Dushyantha

King Dushyanta is an important character in Kalidasa’s play Shakuntalam. He is a brave, kind and responsible ruler. When the sages request him not to kill the deer in the hermitage, he immediately lowers his bow. This action reveals his compassion and respect for living creatures. He respects the peaceful atmosphere of the hermitage and behaves with humility. He is impressed by Shakuntala’s beauty and love for nature. Dushyanta represents an ideal ruler who uses his power to protect the weak and helpless. He is a symbol of kindness, wisdom and humanity.

Shakuntala

Shakuntala is the foster daughter of Sage Kanva and the central character of Kalidasa’s play Shakuntalam. She is a beautiful, innocent and loving young woman. She has a deep emotional bond with nature and treats the plants and trees in the hermitage as members of her own family. She takes great care of them and shows genuine affection towards all living creatures. She is also a loving friend of Anasuya and Priyamvada. Her innocence and simplicity are evident when she becomes frightened by a bee. She represents the beauty of nature, purity, kindness and compassio

Anasuya

Anasuya is one of Shakuntala’s close friends. She is a caring, friendly and supportive young woman. She joins Shakuntala and Priyamvada in watering and looking after the plants in the hermitage. She shares Shakuntala’s happiness and concerns and always stands by her. Her character represents friendship, affection and cooperation.

Priyamvada

Priyamvada is another close friend of Shakuntala. She is cheerful, humorous and playful. She shares a warm friendship with Shakuntala. When a bee troubles Shakuntala, Priyamvada playfully suggests that she should seek the help of King Dushyanta. Her character adds humour and liveliness to the scene. She represents friendship, wit and affection.

Profiles of the authers

Kalidasa – A Great Sanskrit Poet

Kalidasa was one of the greatest poets and dramatists in Sanskrit literature. He is believed to have lived during the 4th or 5th century CE. His famous works include Abhijnanasakuntalam, Meghaduta, Raghuvamsa and Kumarasambhava. His writings are noted for their beautiful descriptions of nature, love and human emotions.

Arthur William Ryder – The Translator

Arthur William Ryder (1877–1938) was an American Sanskrit scholar and translator. He was a professor at the University of California, Berkeley. He translated several Indian classics into English, including Kalidasa’s Shakuntala and Meghaduta, and the Panchatantra. His translations are known for their simple and elegant language.

Content Highlights: This study guide covers Act I, The Hunt, from Kalidasa’s play Shakuntalam for Class 10 English students. It includes a lesson summary, character sketches of King Dushyanta, Shakuntala, Anasuya, and Priyamvada, and author profiles. The excerpt highlights harmony between humans and nature.