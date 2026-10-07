കോഴിക്കോട്| യൂത്ത് ലീഗ് നേതാവ് സി കെ ശാക്കിറിന്റെ സസ്‌പെന്‍ഷന്‍ പിന്‍വലിച്ചു. ഓട്ടോറിക്ഷക്ക് ഫിറ്റ്‌നസ് സര്‍ട്ടിഫിക്കറ്റ് ലഭിക്കാത്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആത്മഹത്യ ചെയ്ത കൊണ്ടോട്ടി സ്വദേശി ഷൗക്കത്തിനെ അധിക്ഷേപിച്ച് ഫേസ്ബുക്കില്‍ പോസ്റ്റിട്ടതിനാണ് ശാക്കിറിനെതിരെ ശാക്കിറിനെ സസ്പെന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്തത്.

ശാക്കിറിന്റെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പോസ്റ്റ് വലിയ രാഷ്ട്രീയ വിവാദമായിരുന്നു. ഈ നടപടിയാണ് ഇപ്പോള്‍ പാര്‍ട്ടി പിന്‍വലിച്ചിരിക്കുന്നത്.

Content Highlights: The Muslim Youth League has revoked the suspension of its leader CK Shakir. He was previously suspended following a controversial Facebook post regarding the suicide of Kondotty auto driver Shoukat. The party decided to withdraw the disciplinary action after the post triggered political controversy.