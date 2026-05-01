തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് യുവാവും യുവതിയും മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| തിരുവനന്തപുരം വെഞ്ഞാറമൂട് വെളളാണിക്കലില്‍ യുവാവും യുവതിയും തൂങ്ങിമരിച്ച നിലയില്‍. വെള്ളനാട് മിത്രാനികേതന്‍ സ്വദേശി ഷിബിന്‍(35), അശ്വതി(32) എന്നിവരാണ് മരിച്ചത്.

പാറമുകളിലെ റബര്‍തോട്ടത്തില്‍ ഇവരെ മരിച്ച നിലയിലായില്‍ കെണ്ടെത്തിയത്. ഇരുവരുടെയും കൈകള്‍ തമ്മില്‍ ചേര്‍ത്ത് കെട്ടിയ നിലയിലായിരുന്നു. ഇരുവരെയും കാണാതായെന്ന് പറഞ്ഞ് നേരത്തേ പോലീസില്‍ പരാതി ലഭിച്ചിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A young man and woman were found dead in a rubber plantation at Vellanikkal in Venjaramoodu, Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased have been identified as Shibin and Ashwathy, both natives of Vellanad. Their hands were found tied together, and local police had previously registered missing person cases for both individuals.