കോതമംഗലത്ത് കാട്ടാന കിണറ്റിൽ വീണു

കോതമംഗലം| കുട്ടംപുഴ പഞ്ചായത്തില്‍ പൂയംകുട്ടിക്ക് കൂവപ്പാറയില്‍ വീടിനു സമീപത്തെ കിണറ്റില്‍ കാട്ടാന വീണു. കൂവപ്പാറ കട്ടായത്ത് അലിയാരുടെ വീടിന് സമീപത്തെ കിണറ്റിലാണ് ആന വീണത്. ആനയെ കരയ്ക്കെത്തിക്കാന്‍ സജ്ജീകരണവുമായി വനപാലകരെത്തിയെങ്കിലും കയറ്റാന്‍ സമ്മതിക്കാതെ നാട്ടുകാര്‍ പ്രതിഷേധിച്ചു.

ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെയാണ് ആന കിണറ്റില്‍ വീണത്. ആനയെ അവിടെയുള്ള വനത്തില്‍ വിടാതെ മറ്റ് എവിടെയെങ്കിലും കൊണ്ടുപോകണമെന്നാണ് പ്രതിഷേധക്കാരുടെ ആവശ്യം.

Content Highlights:

A wild elephant fell into a residential well in Koovappara near Pooyamkutty in Kuttampuzha panchayat early today. Forest officials rushed to the spot with equipment to rescue the trapped animal. However, local residents blocked the rescue operations, demanding that the elephant be relocated elsewhere rather than being released back into the local forest.