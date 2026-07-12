ഉറൂബ് അനുസ്മരണം

നല്ലളം | ഉറൂബ് ലൈബ്രറി ആന്‍ഡ് റീഡിംഗ് റൂം നല്ലളത്തിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില്‍ ഉറൂബിന്റെ ഓര്‍മദിനം ആചരിച്ചു. കോഴിക്കോട് ആര്‍ട്‌സ് കോളജ് മലയാള വിഭാഗം റിട്ട. പ്രൊഫസര്‍ ഡോ. കെ പി രവി അനുസ്മരണ പ്രഭാഷണം നിര്‍വഹിച്ചു. ചടങ്ങില്‍ ലൈബ്രറി പ്രസിഡന്റ് പ്രൊഫ. എം അബ്ദുറഹിമാന്‍ അധ്യക്ഷത വഹിച്ചു.

ഉറൂബിന്റെ ‘മുടങ്ങാത്ത സഭ’ എന്ന കഥ ഫിറോസ് മുല്ലവീട് അവതരിപ്പിച്ചു. നഫീസാ സെയ്തു, കെ ജയപ്രകാശ് തുടങ്ങിയവര്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ചു കൊണ്ട് സംസാരിച്ചു.

ലൈബ്രറി സെക്രട്ടറി ടി ഹര്‍ഷാദ് സ്വാഗതവും ലൈബ്രേറിയന്‍ എന്‍ വി കൃഷ്ണന്‍ നന്ദിയും പറഞ്ഞു.

Content Highlights:

The cultural community gathered to observe the commemoration anniversary of the legendary Malayalam writer Uroob. Speakers highlighted his monumental contributions to Malayalam literature through masterpieces like Ummachu and Sundarikalum Sundaranmarum. Various literary discussions and memorial events were organized to honor his enduring legacy.