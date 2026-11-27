മസ്‌കത്ത്| ഒമാനിലെ നോര്‍ത്ത് ബാത്തിന ഗവര്‍ണറേറ്റില്‍ മൂന്ന് വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് തീപിടിച്ചു. മൈഹത്ത് ബനി കിയൂം മേഖലയിലെ എക്‌സ്പ്രസ് വേയിലുണ്ടായ അപകടത്തില്‍ രണ്ട് ട്രക്കുകള്‍ക്കും മറ്റൊരു വാഹനത്തിനുമാണ് തീപിടിച്ചത്. അപകടത്തില്‍ ഒരാള്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു.

അഗ്‌നിശമന സേനയെത്തി തീ പൂര്‍ണമായും നിയന്ത്രണവിധേയമാക്കി. വാഹനങ്ങള്‍ തണുപ്പിക്കുന്നതിനും അപകടസ്ഥലം സുരക്ഷിതമാക്കുന്നതിനുമുള്ള നടപടികള്‍ തുടരുകയാണ്. തീപിടിത്തത്തിന്റെ കാരണം അധികൃതര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കിയിട്ടില്ല.

Content Highlights: A fire broke out involving two trucks and another vehicle on an expressway in the Maihath Bani Qayum area of Oman’s North Al Batinah Governorate, leaving one person injured. Civil defense teams extinguished the fire and are cooling the vehicles while securing the site. Authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the blaze.