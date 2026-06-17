തൃശൂര്‍| തൃശൂരിലെ വടക്കാഞ്ചേരിയില്‍ വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികളെ ബസ്സില്‍ കയറ്റാതെ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് കണ്ടക്ടര്‍. കുട്ടികള്‍ ബസ്സില്‍ കയറാന്‍ കണ്ടക്ടറോട് അനുവാദം തേടുന്ന ദൃശ്യം സാമൂഹിക മാധ്യമങ്ങളില്‍ വൈറലാണ്.

ബസ് സ്റ്റാന്‍ഡിന് സമീപത്തുള്ള സ്‌കൂളിലെ വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ്സിനരികെ വരിയായി കാത്തുനില്‍ക്കുന്നത് ദൃശ്യത്തില്‍ കാണാം. എന്നാല്‍ നാല് വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികളെ മാത്രം ബസില്‍ കയറ്റി യാത്ര ആരംഭിക്കുകയും മറ്റു വിദ്യാര്‍ത്ഥികള്‍ എത്ര ആവശ്യപ്പെട്ടിട്ടും കയറ്റാന്‍ വിസമ്മതിക്കുകയുമായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A video showing a private bus conductor refusing to let school students board the bus in Thrissur Wadakkanchery has gone viral. Despite the students lining up near the bus stand and requesting entry, only four were allowed inside before the vehicle drove away. Local authorities and residents have expressed strong outrage over the incident.