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കുവൈത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിനു നേരെ ഇറാൻ ആക്രമണം; കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത് ഇന്ത്യക്കാരൻ

ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ 63 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു

Published

Jun 03, 2026 5:35 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 03, 2026 5:35 pm

കുവൈത്ത് സിറ്റി| ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ കുവൈത്ത് രാജ്യാന്തര വിമാനത്താവളത്തിനു നേരെ ഇറാന്‍ നടത്തിയ ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത് ഇന്ത്യക്കാരനെന്ന് സ്ഥിരീകരണം. മധ്യപ്രദേശ് സ്വദേശി മന്‍സൂര്‍ അഹമ്മദ് റഹ്മാന്‍ ആണ് കൊല്ലപ്പെട്ടത്. ഇന്ത്യന്‍ എംബസിയാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ 63 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്കേറ്റു. പരുക്കേറ്റവരില്‍ 7 പേര്‍ക്ക് അടിയന്തര ശാസ്ത്രക്രിയ നല്‍കി.

വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ ടെര്‍മിനല്‍-1 കെട്ടിടത്തെ ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടാണ് ഡ്രോണ്‍, മിസൈല്‍ ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്. ആക്രമണത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് വിമാനത്താവളത്തില്‍ അടിയന്തര പദ്ധതി നടപ്പിലാക്കി. നിരവധി സൗകര്യങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് നാശനഷ്ടമുണ്ടായതായും അധികൃതര്‍ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

Content Highlights:
An Indian national identified as Mansoor Ahmed Rahman from Madhya Pradesh was killed following an early morning Iranian drone and missile attack on Kuwait International Airport. The Indian Embassy confirmed the casualty, adding that 63 others were injured with seven requiring emergency surgery. The strike targeted Terminal-1 of the airport, causing significant structural damage to the facility. Authorities have implemented an emergency response plan at the airport following the incident.

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