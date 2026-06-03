കൊല്ലം| കൊല്ലം കൊട്ടാരക്കരയില്‍ തെരുവുനായ ആക്രമണത്തില്‍ 10 പേര്‍ക്ക് പരുക്ക്. താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയുടെ മുന്നില്‍ വച്ച് രണ്ട് പെണ്‍കുട്ടികള്‍ക്കും കെഎസ്ആര്‍ടിസി ഡ്രൈവര്‍ക്കും രണ്ട് അഭിഭാഷകര്‍ക്കും തെരുവുനായയുടെ കടിയേറ്റു. കൊട്ടാരക്കര തൃക്കണ്ണമംഗല്‍ ഭാഗങ്ങളിലായിരുന്നു തെരുവ് നായ ആക്രമണം ഉണ്ടായത്.

കടിയേറ്റവര്‍ താലൂക്ക് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സതേടി. കൊട്ടാരക്കര, ചന്തമുക്ക്, തോട്ടമുക്ക്, കെഎസ്ആര്‍ടിസി ബസ്സ്റ്റാന്റ്, ആശുപത്രി എന്നിവിടങ്ങളില്‍ നിന്നവരെയാണ് തെരുവുനായ കടിച്ചത്.

അതേസമയം, കായംകുളത്ത് 12 പേരെ കടിച്ച നായയ്ക്ക് പേവിഷബാധ സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. നായയെ ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ ചത്ത നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. തിരുവല്ല മഞ്ഞാടിയിലെ ലാബില്‍ നടത്തിയ പരിശോധനയിലാണ് പേവിഷബാധ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

Content Highlights:

A aggressive stray dog attacked and injured ten people in various parts of Kottarakkara including near the Taluk Hospital and KSRTC bus stand. The victims included two young girls, a bus driver, and two lawyers who have all sought medical treatment at the local hospital. Meanwhile a stray dog that recently bit twelve people in Kayamkulam was found dead and testing at a lab in Thiruvalla subsequently confirmed it had rabies. Authorities have warned the public to remain vigilant as local bodies coordinate safety measures following these back to back incidents.