തൃശൂര്‍|കുന്നംകുളത്ത് നിര്‍ത്തിയിട്ട ഓട്ടോയിലിരുന്ന് കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ അബദ്ധത്തില്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ടായി, ഓട്ടോയും നാല് വയസുകാരിയും കിണറ്റില്‍ വീണു. കുട്ടി അത്ഭുതകരമായി രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. മരത്തംകോട് സ്വദേശി ബിന്നി വര്‍ഗീസിന്റെ മകള്‍ എല്‍സയാണ് കിണറ്റില്‍ വീണത്. ഉച്ചയ്ക്ക് 2.45ഓടെയാണ് സംഭവം.

വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്ത് നിര്‍ത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന ഇലക്ട്രിക് ഓട്ടോയിലിരുന്ന് കളിക്കുകയായിരുന്ന കുട്ടി. കളിക്കുന്നതിനിടെ ഓട്ടോ അബദ്ധത്തില്‍ സ്റ്റാര്‍ട്ട് ആക്കുകയായിരുന്നു. വീട്ടുമുറ്റത്തെ കിണറിന്റെ ആള്‍മറ തകര്‍ത്ത് ഓട്ടോ കിണറ്റില്‍ വീണു. കുട്ടിയെ പ്രദേശത്തുണ്ടായിരുന്ന മരംവെട്ട് തൊഴിലാളികള്‍ കിണറ്റില്‍ ഇറങ്ങി രക്ഷപ്പെടുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A four-year-old girl named Elsa had a miraculous escape after the parked electric auto-rickshaw she was playing in accidentally started and plunged into a well. The incident occurred in Kunnamkulam, Thrissur, when the vehicle broke through the well’s protective wall and fell into the water. Local woodcutters who were working nearby immediately rushed to the spot, climbed down into the well, and successfully rescued the child. The young girl escaped without any serious injuries, and local authorities have visited the scene to assess the situation.