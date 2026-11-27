Kerala
കൊല്ലത്ത് പ്ലസ് ടു വിദ്യാര്ഥി ജീവനൊടുക്കിയ സംഭവം; പ്രിന്സിപ്പലിനെ സ്ഥലം മാറ്റി
പ്രിന്സിപ്പല് നിരഞ്ജനോട് മോശമായി പെരുമാറിയതായി സഹപാഠികള് നേരത്തെ ആരോപിച്ചിരുന്നു.
കൊല്ലം| കൊല്ലം ശൂരനാട് പ്ലസ് ടു വിദ്യാര്ഥി നിരഞ്ജന് ജീവനൊടുക്കിയ സംഭവത്തില് സ്കൂള് പ്രിന്സിപ്പലിനെ സ്ഥലം മാറ്റി. പ്രിന്സിപ്പല് ഡോ കെ സന്ധ്യാകുമാരിയെയാണ് കോഴിക്കോട് ജില്ലയിലേക്ക് സ്ഥലം മാറ്റിയത്.
പ്രിന്സിപ്പല് നിരഞ്ജനോട് മോശമായി പെരുമാറിയതായി സഹപാഠികള് നേരത്തെ ആരോപിച്ചിരുന്നു. സംഭവത്തില് വിദ്യാര്ഥികളുടെ പ്രതിഷേധം ശക്തമായതിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് നടപടിയെടുത്തിരിക്കുന്നത്.
Content Highlights: School principal Dr K Sandhyakumari has been transferred to Kozhikode following student protests over the death of Plus Two student Niranjan in Sooranad, Kollam. Classmates had earlier alleged misconduct by the principal toward the student. The transfer comes after protests over the incident intensified.