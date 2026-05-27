കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വീണ്ടും ഇടിവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 55 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 14,510 രൂപയായി. പവന് 440 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,16,080 രൂപയിലുമെത്തി. തുടര്‍ച്ചയായ രണ്ടാം ദിവസമാണ് സ്വര്‍ണവില കുറഞ്ഞത്. അന്താരാഷ്ട്ര വിപണിയിലെ മാറ്റങ്ങളാണ് കേരളത്തിലേയും സ്വര്‍ണവിലയെ സ്വാധീനിക്കുന്നത്.

ഈ മാസം തുടക്കത്തില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ വലിയ മാറ്റമാണുണ്ടായത്. മേയ് 13ന് സ്വര്‍ണവില ഗ്രാമിന് 15,390 രൂപയും പവന് 1,23,120 രൂപയുമായിരുന്നു വില. ഈ മാസത്തെ ഏറ്റവും ഉയര്‍ന്ന നിരക്കാണിത്.

ഇന്ത്യയില്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന്റെ ഇറക്കുമതി തീരുവ കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസമാണ് കേന്ദ്രസര്‍ക്കാര്‍ വര്‍ധിപ്പിച്ചത്. തുടര്‍ന്നാണ് പവന് ഒറ്റയടിക്ക് 10,200 രൂപയുടെ റെക്കോഡ് വര്‍ധനവുണ്ടായത്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala have recorded a decline for the second consecutive day. The price of one gram of gold dropped by 55 rupees to reach 14,510 rupees, while the sovereign price decreased by 440 rupees to hit 1,16,080 rupees. Market analysts state that fluctuations in the international market continue to influence the local gold rates in the state. This downturn comes after the central government recently hiked gold import duties, which had initially triggered a massive record surge of 10,200 rupees per sovereign.