തിരുവനന്തപുരം| പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ വീട്ടിലെ ഇഡി റെയ്ഡില്‍ പരിഹാസിച്ച് കെ പി സി സി ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറി ദീപ്തി മേരി വര്‍ഗീസ്. പ്രവാസികള്‍ക്ക് ഇന്ന് ഈദ് മുബാറക്, പിണറായി വിജയന് ഇഡി മുബാറക് എന്നാണ് പരിഹസിച്ചത്. ദീപ്തി മേരി വര്‍ഗീസിന്റെ ഫേസ്ബുക്ക് പേജിലെ പരിഹാസത്തിന് പിന്തുണച്ചും വിമര്‍ശനവുമായി നിരവധിപേരാണ് രംഗത്തെത്തിയത്.

അതേസമയം പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവ് പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ വീട്ടിലും മറ്റിടങ്ങളിലും നടക്കുന്ന റെയ്ഡിനെതിരെ സംസ്ഥാന വ്യാപക പ്രതിഷേധമാണ് നടക്കുന്നത്. പിണറായി വിജയന്റെ വീട്ടിലും സിഎംആര്‍എല്‍ ഓഫീസിലും അടക്കം പത്തിടങ്ങളിലാണ് ഇ ഡി ഉദ്യോഗസ്ഥര്‍ പരിശോധന നടത്തുന്നത്. കേസില്‍ ഇ ഡി അന്വേഷണം തുടരാമെന്ന ഹൈക്കോടതി ഉത്തരവിന് പിന്നാലെയാണ് നടപടി.

Content Highlights:

KPCC General Secretary Deepthi Mary Varghese mocked former Chief Minister and current Opposition Leader Pinarayi Vijayan following the Enforcement Directorate raids at his residence. She posted a sarcastic message on Facebook stating, Eid Mubarak to expatriates and ED Mubarak to Pinarayi Vijayan, which triggered both support and criticism online. Meanwhile, widespread protests are erupting across the state against the simultaneous ED searches being conducted at ten locations, including Vijayan’s house and CMRL offices. The federal agency initiated the sudden action immediately after the Kerala High Court permitted the continuation of the investigation.