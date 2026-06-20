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തൃശ്ശൂരില്‍ മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരന് ഷിഗെല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു

സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ പകര്‍ച്ചവ്യാധി വ്യാപനം രൂക്ഷമായി തുടരുകയാണ്

Published

Jun 20, 2026 7:18 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 20, 2026 7:18 pm

തൃശ്ശൂര്‍| തൃശ്ശൂരില്‍ വീണ്ടും ഷിഗെല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചു. ചേലക്കര ഗ്രാമ പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ മൂന്ന് വയസുകാരനാണ് ഷിഗെല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ പകര്‍ച്ചവ്യാധി വ്യാപനം രൂക്ഷമായി തുടരുകയാണ്. സൗത്ത് സുഡാനില്‍ നിന്ന് കേരളത്തില്‍ എത്തിയ സ്ത്രീയുടെ എബോള പരിശോധനാഫലം നെഗറ്റീവ് ആയി.

സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് ജൂണ്‍ മാസത്തില്‍ 120 പേര്‍ക്കാണ് ഷിഗെല്ല സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്. 5 മരണവും റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് ചെയ്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. കോഴിക്കോട്, വയനാട് ജില്ലകളിലാണ് ജൂണ്‍ മാസം ഏറ്റവും കൂടുതല്‍ പേര്‍ക്ക് രോഗം സ്ഥിരീകരിച്ചത്

Content Highlights:
A three year old child in Chelakkara of Thrissur district has been diagnosed with Shigella infection. Meanwhile the Ebola test result of a woman who arrived in Kerala from South Sudan has returned negative. The state is witnessing a severe spike in contagious diseases with over one hundred and twenty Shigella cases reported in June alone..

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