Parts of speech are primary topics of English grammar. We can define parts of speech as words that perform different roles in a sentence. We can divide them into 8 parts. They are Noun, Pronoun, Verb, Adverb, Adjective, Preposition, Conjunction and Interjection.

Nouns

Nouns are used to name persons, places, animals and things. There are numerous nouns like common nouns, proper nouns, collective nouns…etc.

Eg: My Mother cooks delicious food. We are going to school.

Pronouns

Pronouns are words standing in the position of nouns in a sentence. There are different types of pronouns like personal, demonstrative and interrogative.

Eg: We reach at school at 10am. My brother is a doctor.

Verbs

Verbs are words that indicate an action of subject in a sentence. Every meaningful sentence contains a verb.

Eg: Anil wrote a letter. They are walking to the ground.

Adverbs

Adverbs are words that are using to give more information about verbs, adjectives used in the sentence. They are often formed by adding ‘ly’ to the end of an adjective. Eg: He reads English fluently.

Ram plays the flute beautifully.

Adjectives

Adjectives are words that used to give more information about the noun or the subject in the sentence. Eg: I like a red car. Raju is using an attractive pen.

Prepositions

Prepositions are using to show the relationship between the words in a sentence. They can be used to indicate aspects like time, place and direction.

Eg: They are sitting on the bench. She is hiding under the desk.

Conjunctions

Conjunctions are used to connect different part of sentences.

Eg: I like coffee and tea. I will wait until she arrives.

Interjections

Interjections are used to express strong emotions and feelings. They are grammatically independent part of speech.

Eg: Wow!What a beautiful scene it is. Alas! That is really sad.