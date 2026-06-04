പാലക്കാട്| പാലക്കാട് വിക്ടോറിയ കോളജ് ലൈബ്രറിയില്‍ മൂര്‍ഖന്‍ പാമ്പിനെ കണ്ടെത്തി. ലൈബ്രറിയിലെ അലമാരക്കുള്ളില്‍ പുസ്തകങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയിലാണ് മൂര്‍ഖന്‍ പാമ്പിനെ കണ്ടത്. പുസ്തകം എടുക്കാന്‍ വന്ന വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികളാണ് പാമ്പിനെ കണ്ടത്.

പുസ്തകങ്ങള്‍ക്കിടയില്‍ അനക്കം കണ്ടാണ് വിദ്യാര്‍ഥികള്‍ ശ്രദ്ധിച്ചത്. മൂര്‍ഖനെ കണ്ടതോടെ സര്‍പ്പ വോളന്റിയറെ വിളിച്ചു വരുത്തുകയായിരുന്നു. സര്‍പ്പ വോളന്റിയര്‍ അനൂപ് എത്തി പാമ്പിനെ പിടികൂടി.

Content Highlights:

A venomous cobra snake was discovered inside the library of Victoria College in Palakkad. Students who came to pick up books noticed a movement inside one of the bookshelves and spotted the snake. They immediately informed the authorities, who summoned a Sarpa volunteer to the campus. Volunteer Anoop arrived promptly and safely captured the cobra, ensuring the safety of the students and staff.