കൊച്ചി| കോതമംഗലം കുത്തുകുഴിയില്‍ സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് കാറിന് പിന്നില്‍ ഇടിച്ച് അപകടം. ഇടിയുടെ ആഘാതത്തില്‍ കാറിന്റെ പിന്‍വശം പൂര്‍ണമായും തകര്‍ന്നു. കാറിലുണ്ടായിരുന്നവര്‍ നിസാര പരുക്കുകളോടെ രക്ഷപ്പെട്ടു. ഇന്ന് രാവിലെ എട്ടരയോടെയാണ് അപകടമുണ്ടായത്.

നേര്യമംഗലത്ത് നിന്നും കോതമംഗലത്തേക്ക് വരികയായിരുന്ന സ്വകാര്യ ബസ് ആണ് കുത്തുകുഴിയില്‍ സൂപ്പര്‍ മാര്‍ക്കറ്റിന് സമീപം നിര്‍ത്തിയിട്ടിരുന്ന കാറിന് പിന്നിലേക്ക് ഇടിച്ചത്. ഇടിയുടെ ആഘാതത്തില്‍ കാര്‍ 15 അടിയോളം മുന്നോട് നീങ്ങി. നേര്യമംഗലം സ്വദേശിയുടെതാണ് അപകടത്തില്‍പെട്ട കാര്‍.

കോതമംഗലം മുനിസിപ്പാലിറ്റിയുടെയും കവളങ്ങാട് പഞ്ചായത്തിന്റെയും അതിര്‍ത്തിയായ പ്രദേശത്തെ ഈ റോഡിന് വീതി കുറവായതിനാല്‍ നിരന്തരം അപകടങ്ങള്‍ ഉണ്ടാവാറുണ്ട് എന്നാണ് നാട്ടുകാര്‍ പറയുന്നത്.

Content Highlights:

A private bus operating on the Neriamangalam-Kothamangalam route rammed into a parked car at Kuthukuzhi. The impact of the collision completely destroyed the rear side of the car and pushed it nearly 15 feet forward. Fortunately, the passengers inside the car escaped with only minor injuries. Local residents pointed out that this narrow road section on the border of Kothamangalam Municipality and Kavalangad Panchayat is highly prone to frequent accidents.