തൃശൂര്‍| വിയ്യൂര്‍ ജില്ല ജയിലില്‍ റിമാന്‍ഡ് പ്രതി കുഴഞ്ഞു വീണ് മരിച്ചു. തൃശൂര്‍ ചിറ്റിശ്ശേരി സ്വദേശി രേഷ് ബാബു (35) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ മാസം 26ന് രേഷ് ബാബു ജയിലില്‍ കുഴഞ്ഞുവീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ജയില്‍ അധികൃതര്‍ മെഡിക്കല്‍ കോളജില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചു.

ചികിത്സയിലിരിക്കെ ബുധനാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ മരണം സംഭവിച്ചു. മരണത്തില്‍ അന്വേഷണം വേണമെന്നാവശ്യപ്പെച്ച് കുടുംബം രംഗത്തുവന്നു. രേഷിന്റെ മുഖത്ത് മര്‍ദനമേറ്റതിന്റെ പാടുണ്ട് എന്നാണ് കുടുംബത്തിന്റെ ആരോപണം.

അതേസമയം, പോസ്റ്റുമോര്‍ട്ടത്തിന് ശേഷമേ മരണ കാരണം പറയാനാവുമെന്ന് പോലീസ് പറഞ്ഞു. മെയ് 18 നാണ് പിടിച്ചുപറി കേസില്‍ രേഷ് ബാബുവിനെ പോലീസ് അറസ്റ്റു ചെയ്തത്. തുടര്‍ന്ന് കോടതി റിമാന്‍ഡ് ചെയ്യുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

A 35-year-old remand prisoner named Resh Babu died at the Government Medical College Hospital after collapsing at the Viyyur District Jail in Thrissur. He was arrested on May 18 in connection with a robbery case and was shifted to the hospital following the incident on May 26. The family of the deceased has raised serious allegations demanding an investigation, claiming there were visible assault marks on his face. However, the police stated that the exact cause of death can only be determined after receiving the official post-mortem report.