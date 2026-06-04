കൊച്ചിയില്‍ ഒഴുക്കില്‍ പെട്ട് കാണാതായ വയോധികയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി

കൊച്ചി| മൂവാറ്റുപുഴയാറില്‍ ഒഴുക്കില്‍ പെട്ട് കാണാതായ വയോധികയുടെ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തി. തൊടുപുഴ വെങ്ങല്ലൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി വത്സലയെ (68) /യാണ് കണ്ടെത്തിയത്.

കഴിഞ്ഞ ചൊവ്വാഴ്ചയാണ് ഇവരെ ഒഴുക്കില്‍ പെട്ട് കാണാതായത്. ചൊവ്വാഴ്ച ഉച്ചയോടെ ലതാക്കടവില്‍ വച്ചാണ് വത്സല ഒഴുക്കില്‍ പെട്ടത്. മൂവാറ്റുപുഴ ഫയര്‍ഫോഴ്‌സും സ്‌കൂബ ടീമും ഇന്നലെ മുതല്‍ തെരച്ചില്‍ ആരംഭിച്ചെങ്കിലും ഇവരെ കണ്ടെത്താനായില്ല.

മോശം കാലാവസ്ഥ ആയതിനാല്‍ ബുധനാഴ്ച വൈകുന്നേരം തിരച്ചില്‍ നിര്‍ത്തിവച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഇന്ന് നടന്ന തെരച്ചിലില്‍ മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടെത്തുകയായിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:

The body of a 68-year-old woman named Valsala, who went missing after being swept away by strong currents in the Muvattupuzha river, has been recovered. She had gone missing on Tuesday afternoon near Lathekkadavu, prompting an extensive search by the Muvattupuzha fire force and scuba team. Although adverse weather conditions forced officials to temporarily halt operations on Wednesday evening, the body was eventually located during the resumed search on Thursday. Valsala was a resident of Vengalloor in Thodupuzha.