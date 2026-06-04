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സണ്ണി ജോസഫിന്റെ പേഴ്സണല്‍ സ്റ്റാഫില്‍ ബന്ധു നിയമനം: പരിശോധിക്കുമെന്ന് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി ഡി സതീശന്‍

സണ്ണി ജോസഫിന്റെ സഹോദരീ ഭര്‍ത്താവായ ബെന്നി തോമസിനെ അഡീഷണല്‍ പ്രൈവറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയായി നിയമിച്ചത് സംബന്ധിച്ചാണ് വിവാദമുണ്ടായത്.

Published

Jun 04, 2026 7:26 pm |

Last Updated

Jun 04, 2026 7:26 pm

തിരുവനന്തപുരം| വൈദ്യുതി മന്ത്രി സണ്ണി ജോസഫിന്റെ പേഴ്സണല്‍ സ്റ്റാഫില്‍ ബന്ധു നിയമനം നടന്നെന്ന സംഭവത്തില്‍ പ്രതികരിച്ച് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി വി ഡി സതീശന്‍. വിഷയം ശ്രദ്ധയില്‍പ്പെട്ടിട്ടുണ്ടെന്നും അത് പരിശോധിച്ചശേഷം പറയാമെന്നും മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി പറഞ്ഞു.

സണ്ണി ജോസഫിന്റെ സഹോദരീ ഭര്‍ത്താവായ ബെന്നി തോമസിനെ അഡീഷണല്‍ പ്രൈവറ്റ് സെക്രട്ടറിയായി നിയമിച്ചത് സംബന്ധിച്ചാണ് വിവാദമുണ്ടായത്. കണ്ണൂര്‍ ഉളിക്കല്‍ സ്വദേശിയും ഡി സി സി ജനറല്‍ സെക്രട്ടറിയുമാണ് ബെന്നി തോമസ്. ബന്ധുനിയമനവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട് കഴിഞ്ഞ എല്‍ ഡി എഫ് സര്‍ക്കാരിനെതിരേ യു ഡി എഫ് രൂക്ഷ വിമര്‍ശനമുയര്‍ത്തിയിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights:
Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan has reacted to the ongoing controversy surrounding the appointment of a relative to the personal staff of Electricity Minister Sunny Joseph. The Chief Minister stated that the issue has come to his attention and it will be commented upon after a thorough examination. The dispute erupted following the appointment of Benny Thomas, who is the Minister’s brother-in-law and a DCC General Secretary from Ulikkal, Kannur, as his Additional Private Secretary. This appointment has drawn intense flak since the UDF had previously raised strong objections against similar back-door appointments during the former LDF administration.

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