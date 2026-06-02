ഷാർജയിൽ യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു

ഷാര്‍ജ| ഷാര്‍ജയില്‍ മലയാളി യുവാവ് കുത്തേറ്റ് മരിച്ചു. ഇസ്മായില്‍ എന്നയാളാണ് മരിച്ചത്. ടിക്ടോക്കില്‍ മലയാളികള്‍ തമ്മിലുള്ള പ്രശ്നങ്ങളാണ് കൊലപാതകത്തില്‍ കലാശിച്ചതെന്നാണ് റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട്. ഷാര്‍ജ അല്‍ നഹ്ദയിലാണ് സംഭവം.

പ്രതി മലയാളിയാണന്നാണ് വിവരം. കൊലപാതകത്തിന് മുമ്പ് ഇവര്‍ ടിക്ടോക്കില്‍ നടത്തിയ വെല്ലുവിളി ദൃശ്യങ്ങളും പുറത്തുവന്നിട്ടുണ്ട്. ഷാര്‍ജ പോലീസ് അന്വേഷണം ആരംഭിച്ചു.

Content Highlights:

A Malayali youth named Ismail Ponnaram Ibrahim Kutty was stabbed to death in the Al Nahda area of Sharjah. Reports indicate that the murder was the result of an ongoing dispute between Keralites on the social media platform TikTok. Video footage of the suspects issuing challenges on TikTok prior to the crime has emerged, and the suspect is believed to be another Malayali. The Sharjah Police have launched an official investigation into the incident.