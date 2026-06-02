കോട്ടയത്ത് മദ്യലഹരിയിൽ റോഡിൽ യുവതിയുടെ പരാക്രമം

കോട്ടയം| മദ്യപിച്ച് റോഡില്‍ പരാക്രമവുമായി യുവതി. കോട്ടയം ചിങ്ങവനത്ത് ഇന്നലെയായിരുന്നു സംഭവം. മദ്യപിച്ച് കാറില്‍ എത്തിയ യുവതി ആദ്യം സ്‌കൂട്ടര്‍ യാത്രക്കാരനെ ഇടിച്ചു. ഇതിന് പിന്നാലെ യുവതിയും പ്രദേശവാസികളുമായി കയ്യാങ്കളിയിലേക്ക് നീങ്ങുകയായിരുന്നു. ഇത്തിത്താനം സ്വദേശിയായ ജോമി ജോസഫ് ആണ് കാറോടിച്ചിരുന്നത്. മദ്യപിച്ച് വാഹനം ഓടിച്ചതിന് യുവതിക്കെതിരെ ചിങ്ങവനം പോലീസ് കേസെടുത്തു.

Content Highlights:

A woman caused chaos on the road at Chingavanam in Kottayam after driving under the influence of alcohol. The driver, identified as Jomy Joseph from Ithithanam, first rammed her car into a scooter rider. Following the accident, a heated altercation broke out between the woman and local residents. The Chingavanam police have registered a case against her for drunk driving.