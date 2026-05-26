മലയാളി യുവാവ് യു കെയിൽ മരിച്ചു

മോങ്ങം| മലപ്പുറം മോങ്ങം സ്വദേശി യു കെയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. ചേനാട്ട് കുഴിയില്‍ നബീലാ (37)ണ് മരിച്ചത്. കഴിഞ്ഞ ആഴ്ചയുണ്ടായ സ്‌ട്രോക്കിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു. തുടര്‍ന്ന് ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ ഇന്ത്യന്‍ സമയം 3.30ഓടെ മരണപ്പെട്ടു.

കഴിഞ്ഞ അഞ്ച് വര്‍ഷമായി സൗത്താംപ്ടണില്‍ ഐ ടി മേഖലയില്‍ ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു നബീല്‍. പരേതന്‍ ചേനാട്ട് കുഴിയില്‍ മുഹമ്മദിന്റെയും ഫാത്തിമയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: റംഷീന.മക്കള്‍: റെഹാന്‍, റെയ്‌ന.

Content Highlights:

A 37-year-old native of Mongam in Malappuram, identified as Nabeel, passed away in Southampton, UK. He was admitted to the hospital last week following a stroke and breathed his last early this morning around 3:30 AM Indian time. Nabeel had been working in the IT sector in Southampton for the past five years. He is survived by his wife Ramsheena and two children, Rehan and Rayna.