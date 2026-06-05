സംസ്ഥാനത്ത് സ്വർണവില വീണ്ടും കുറഞ്ഞു

കൊച്ചി| സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ ഇന്നും ഇടിവ്. ഗ്രാമിന് 35 രൂപകുറഞ്ഞ് 14,275 രൂപയായി. പവന് 280 രൂപ കുറഞ്ഞ് 1,14,200 രൂപയുമായി.

കഴിഞ്ഞ മൂന്ന് ദിവസമായി സ്വര്‍ണവിലയില്‍ മാറ്റമുണ്ടായിരുന്നില്ല. ജൂണ്‍ ഒന്നിന് ഒരു പവന്‍ 11,4560 രൂപയായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ദിവസം ഒരു പവന്‍ സ്വര്‍ണത്തിന് കുറഞ്ഞത് വെറും 80 രൂപ മാത്രമായിരുന്നു.

പശ്ചിമേഷ്യന്‍ സംഘര്‍ഷവുമായി ബന്ധപ്പെട്ട ആഗോള പ്രതിസന്ധികള്‍ സ്വര്‍ണവിലയെ ഇപ്പോഴും നിര്‍ണായകമായി സ്വാധീനിക്കുന്നുണ്ട്.

Content Highlights:

Gold prices in Kerala witnessed a decline today after remaining unchanged for the past three days. The price per gram dropped by Rs 35 to reach Rs 14,275, while the sovereign price decreased by Rs 280 to stand at Rs 1,14,200. Global tensions and ongoing conflicts in the Middle East continue to significantly influence the fluctuating gold rates in the market.