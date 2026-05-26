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ആലപ്പുഴയില്‍ വയോധികയെ കായലില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി

കനകക്കുന്ന് ജെട്ടിക്ക് സമീപം ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ നാട്ടുകാരാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്.

Published

May 26, 2026 1:27 pm |

Last Updated

May 26, 2026 1:27 pm

ആലപ്പുഴ| കായംകുളം കനകക്കുന്നില്‍ വയോധികയെ കായലില്‍ മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തി. കണ്ടല്ലൂര്‍ സ്വദേശിയായ തങ്കമ്മ(80)യെ ആണ് മരിച്ച നിലയില്‍ കണ്ടെത്തിയത്. കഴുത്തില്‍ കയര്‍ കുരുക്കി കല്ലുകെട്ടിയ നിലയിലയിലായിരുന്നു മൃതദേഹം. കനകക്കുന്ന് ജെട്ടിക്ക് സമീപം ഇന്ന് പുലര്‍ച്ചെ നാട്ടുകാരാണ് മൃതദേഹം കണ്ടത്.

വയോധികയുടെ മരണം കൊലപാതകമാണെന്ന് പോലീസ് സംശയിക്കുന്നു. മൃതദേഹത്തില്‍ വസ്ത്രങ്ങള്‍ ഇല്ലത്തതും കഴുത്തില്‍ കയര്‍ കുരുക്കി കല്ലുകെട്ടിയ നിലയിലാണെന്നതുമാണ് കൊലപാതകമാണോ എന്ന് സംശയിക്കാന്‍ കാരണം.

Content Highlights:
An eighty-year-old woman identified as Thankamma was found dead in a lake near Kayamkulam Kanakakkunnu jetty. Locals discovered the body early in the morning with a rope tied around her neck and weighted down with a stone. The police strongly suspect foul play due to the condition of the body and the lack of clothing. Forensic experts and local authorities have launched a detailed investigation into the suspected homicide.

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