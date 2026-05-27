ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ പ്രത്യാശയുടെ ആഘോഷം - കാന്തപുരം

കോഴിക്കോട്| എത്ര വലിയ പരീക്ഷണങ്ങൾ നേരിട്ടാലും വിശ്വാസം മുറുകെ പിടിച്ചും നിയമങ്ങൾ അനുസരിച്ചും ജീവിക്കുന്നവർക്ക് ആത്യന്തിക വിജയമുണ്ടെന്ന പ്രതീക്ഷയുടെ സന്ദേശമാണ് ബലിപെരുന്നാൾ നൽകുന്നതെന്ന് ഇന്ത്യൻ ഗ്രാൻഡ് മുഫ്തി കാന്തപുരം എ പി അബൂബക്കർ മുസ്‌ലിയാർ. ഏത് ദുർബല നിമിഷത്തിലും ഉന്മേഷം നേടാനും ധൈര്യം സംഭരിക്കാനും പ്രതിസന്ധികൾ തരണം ചെയ്യാനും ഇബ്‌റാഹീം നബി(അ)യുടെയും കുടുംബത്തിന്റെയും ജീവിത പാഠങ്ങൾ മനുഷ്യർ മാതൃകയാക്കണം.

ഒരുമയും സാഹോദര്യവും ഉദാരതയും നിറഞ്ഞുനിൽക്കുന്ന ആരാധനകളാണ് പെരുന്നാളിന്റെ സവിശേഷത. ഹജ്ജും ബലികർമവും പെരുന്നാൾ നിസ്കാരവുമെല്ലാം ഈ മൂല്യങ്ങൾ വിളംബരം ചെയ്യുന്നുണ്ട്. പശ്ചിമേഷ്യൻ സംഘർഷം ലോകത്തെയാകെ പലവിധത്തിൽ അരക്ഷിതാവസ്തയിലാക്കിയ ഈ സാഹചര്യത്തിൽ സാമ്പത്തിക പ്രയാസമനുഭവിക്കുന്നവരെ ചേർത്തുപിടിച്ചും ദുഃഖിതരെ ആശ്വസിപ്പിച്ചും പെരുന്നാൾ ദിനങ്ങളെ അർഥവത്താക്കണമെന്ന് കാന്തപുരം പറഞ്ഞു.

Content Highlights:

Indian Grand Mufti Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar stated that Eid al Adha delivers a message of ultimate success for those who protect their faith and obey laws despite facing great trials. He urged humanity to draw inspiration from the life lessons of Prophet Ibrahim and his family to overcome crises with courage. Highlighting the values of unity and generosity, he called on everyone to support those facing financial hardships and comfort the grieving, especially against the backdrop of the global instability caused by the West Asian conflict.