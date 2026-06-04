പാലക്കാട്|പാലക്കാട് കണ്ണാടി പഞ്ചായത്തിലെ കൊല്ലങ്കോട്ട് പറമ്പില്‍ കുടിവെള്ള ടാങ്കില്‍ പട്ടിയുടെ ജഡം. പട്ടിയെ കൊന്ന് ആരോ കുടിവെള്ള ടാങ്കില്‍ കൊണ്ടിട്ടതാണെന്ന് നാട്ടുകാര്‍ പറയുന്നു. 20 കുടുംബങ്ങള്‍ കുടിവെള്ളത്തിന് ആശ്രയിക്കുന്ന ടാങ്കാണിത്.

വെള്ളം ഉപയോഗിച്ചിരുന്ന ജനങ്ങള്‍ രൂക്ഷഗന്ധം വന്നതോടെയാണ് ടാങ്ക് തുറന്ന് പരിശോധിച്ചത്. തുടര്‍ന്ന് പട്ടിയെ ടാങ്കില്‍ കൊന്നിട്ട് നിലയില്‍ കാണുകയായിരുന്നു. അഴുകിയ നിലയിലായിരുന്നു പട്ടിയുടെ ജഡം. സംഭവത്തില്‍ നാട്ടുകാര്‍ പോലീസില്‍ പരാതി നല്‍കി.

Content Highlights:

The carcass of a dead dog was discovered in a decaying state inside a public drinking water tank at Kollankottu Parambu in Kannadi Panchayat, Palakkad. Around 20 families depend on this specific tank for their daily water supply, and they uncovered the situation after noticing a foul smell. Local residents strongly suspect that someone intentionally killed the dog and dumped it inside the tank. A formal complaint has been filed with the police to investigate the incident.