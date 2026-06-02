സി ബി എസ് ഇ ചെയർമാനെയും സെക്രട്ടറിയെയും മാറ്റി; നടപടി പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നിർദ്ദേശിച്ചതനുസരിച്ച്

ന്യൂഡല്‍ഹി| സി ബി എസ് ഇ പരീക്ഷാ നടത്തിപ്പിലെ വീഴ്ചയില്‍ നടപടിയുമായി കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍. സി ബി എസ് ഇ ബോര്‍ഡ് ചെയര്‍മാനെയും സെക്രട്ടറിയെയും കേന്ദ്ര സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ അടിയന്തരമായി സ്ഥലം മാറ്റി. ചെയര്‍മാന്‍ രാഹുല്‍ സിങ്, സെക്രട്ടറി ഹിമാന്‍ഷു ഗുപ്ത എന്നിവരെയാണ് മാറ്റിയത്. പ്രധാനമന്ത്രി നരേന്ദ്ര മോദിയുടെ നിര്‍ദേശ പ്രകാരമാണ് നടപടി.

ഡിജിറ്റല്‍ മൂല്യനിര്‍ണയത്തിനായി ഉപയോഗിച്ച ഓണ്‍-സ്‌ക്രീന്‍ മാര്‍ക്കിങ് സേവനങ്ങളുടെ കരാര്‍ നടപടികളെക്കുറിച്ച് വിശദമായ അന്വേഷണത്തിനും കേന്ദ്രം ഉത്തരവിട്ടിട്ടുണ്ട്. കപ്പാസിറ്റി ബില്‍ഡിങ് കമീഷന്‍ (സി ബി സി) ചെയര്‍പേഴ്‌സണ്‍ എസ് രാധാ ചൗഹാനാണ് അന്വേഷണ ചുമതല. ഒരു മാസത്തിനകം റിപ്പോര്‍ട്ട് സമര്‍പ്പിക്കണം.

Content Highlights:

The Central Government has taken strict action following irregularities in the conduct of CBSE examinations by immediately transferring the board’s Chairman Rahul Singh and Secretary Himanshu Gupta. The decision was implemented following direct instructions from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Furthermore, the Centre has ordered a detailed investigation into the procurement process of the on-screen marking services used for digital evaluation. S Radha Chauhan, Chairperson of the Capacity Building Commission, has been appointed to lead the probe and submit a report within one month.