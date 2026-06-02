പത്തനംതിട്ട പൂങ്കാവിലെ എസ് ബി ഐ ബാങ്കില്‍ തീപിടുത്തം

പത്തനംതിട്ട| പൂങ്കാവ് എസ് ബി ഐ ബാങ്കില്‍ തീപിടുത്തം. ബാങ്കിലെ ഫയലുകള്‍ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരുന്ന മുറിയിലാണ് തീപിടുത്തമുണ്ടായത്. ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെ പത്തുമണിക്കാണ് സംഭവം. രാവിലെ ബാങ്ക് തുറന്നപ്പോള്‍ ഉള്ളില്‍ പുക നിറഞ്ഞിരിക്കുന്നതായാണ് ജീവനക്കാര്‍ കണ്ടത്. ഉടന്‍ തന്നെ ബാങ്കിലെ അഗ്നിശമന ഉപകരണങ്ങള്‍ ഉപയോഗിച്ച് ജീവനക്കാര്‍ തീ അണയ്ക്കാന്‍ ശ്രമിച്ചെങ്കിലും നിയന്ത്രണ വിധേയമായില്ല. തുടര്‍ന്ന് കോന്നിയില്‍ നിന്നും ഫയര്‍ഫോഴ്സ് എത്തി തീ അണയ്ച്ചു.

അലമാരയ്ക്ക് മുകളില്‍ ഫയലുകള്‍ അടുക്കി വച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന സ്ഥലത്തു നിന്നാണ് പുക പടര്‍ന്നത്. പ്രധാന രേഖകള്‍ ആയതിനാല്‍ വെള്ളം ഉപയോഗിച്ച് കെടുത്തിയാല്‍ കൂടുതല്‍ ഫയലുകള്‍ നശിക്കാന്‍ ഇടയുള്ളത് കൊണ്ട് രേഖകള്‍ പുറത്തെടുത്ത് തീ കാലുകൊണ്ടും മറ്റും ചവിട്ടി കെടുത്തുകയാണ് ചെയ്തത്.

Content Highlights:

A fire broke out in the document storage room of the State Bank of India branch in Poongavu. Bank employees noticed heavy smoke inside the building when they opened the branch in the morning. Although staff initially attempted to extinguish the flames using on-site equipment, the fire department from Konni had to be called in to fully contain the situation. To protect the vital official records from water damage, fire personnel carefully removed the documents and extinguished the fire manually.