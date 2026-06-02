അബുദാബിയിൽ മലയാളി യുവാവ് നിര്യാതനായി

അബുദാബി| അബുദാബിയില്‍ മലയാളി യുവാവ് നിര്യാതനായി. മലപ്പുറം തിരുനാവായ സൗത്ത് പല്ലാര്‍ സ്വദേശി മങ്ങാട്ടുചാലില്‍ കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദാ (56)ണ് മരിച്ചത്. അസുഖത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് അബുദാബി മുസഫയിലെ മഫ്രഖ് ആശുപത്രിയില്‍ ചികിത്സയില്‍ കഴിയുന്നതിനിടെയാണ് മരിച്ചത്. അബുദാബി ഗള്‍ഫ് ഫോര്‍ കാര്‍പെറ്റ് ട്രേഡിങ് കമ്പനിയിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു കുഞ്ഞുമുഹമ്മദ്.

മയ്യത്ത് നമസ്‌കാരം നാളെ അസര്‍ നമസ്‌കാരത്തിന് ശേഷം ആശുപത്രിക്ക് സമീപമുള്ള പള്ളിയില്‍ നടക്കും. തുടര്‍ന്ന് നിയമനടപടികള്‍ പൂര്‍ത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേത്തിക്കും. ഭാര്യ:സുലൈഖ, മക്കള്‍: ഫാരിഷ, മുഹമ്മദ് ലുബൈബ്, മരുമകന്‍: ഫൈസല്‍.

Content Highlights:

A 56-year-old Malayali youth, Kunhumuhammed, passed away while undergoing treatment for an illness at Mafraq Hospital in Musaffah, Abu Dhabi. He was a native of Tirunavaya South Pallar in Malappuram district and worked as an employee at the Gulf For Carpet Trading Company. The funeral prayers will be held at a mosque near the hospital tomorrow after Asr prayers. Following the completion of mandatory legal procedures, his body will be repatriated back home to Kerala.