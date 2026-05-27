National
വാജിദ് അലി ചൗധരിയെ അസം നിയമസഭ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവായി നിയമിച്ചു
ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ലീഡറായി ജോയ് പ്രകാശ് ദാസിനെയും നിയമിച്ചു.
ഗുവാഹത്തി| അസമില് വാജിദ് അലി ചൗധരിയെ നിയമസഭ പ്രതിപക്ഷ നേതാവായി നിയമിച്ചു. ഡെപ്യൂട്ടി ലീഡറായി ജോയ് പ്രകാശ് ദാസിനെയും നിയമിച്ചു. എ ഐ സി സി ജനറല് സെക്രട്ടറി കെ സി വേണുഗോപാല് വാര്ത്ത കുറിപ്പിലാണ് ഇക്കാര്യം അറിയിച്ചത്.
പതിനാറാം അസം നിയമസഭയുടെ സമ്മേളനം നടന്നുകൊണ്ടിരിക്കുന്ന പശ്ചാത്തലത്തില്, സംസ്ഥാനത്തെ കോണ്ഗ്രസ് നിയമസഭാ കക്ഷി ഘടനയെക്കുറിച്ച് പാര്ട്ടിക്ക് ഉള്ളില് നടന്ന തന്ത്രപരമായ ആലോചനകള്ക്കൊടുവിലാണ് പുതിയ നേതൃത്വത്തെ പ്രഖ്യാപിച്ചത്.
Content Highlights: Wajid Ali Choudhury has been appointed as the Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly. Joy Prakash Das has also been named as the Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislative Party. The decision was officially announced by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal through a press release. The strategic leadership appointments come during the ongoing session of the 16th Assam Legislative Assembly.