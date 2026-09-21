മഴയും കിളിയും

തുലാവർഷത്തിലെ

അവസാനമഴ

യാത്രാമൊഴി ചൊല്ലി

പിരിയവേ

കലികൊണ്ട കിളി

മഴയോടിടഞ്ഞു.

എത്ര ജീവൻ

മലയെടുത്തു

എത്ര ജീവൻ

പുഴയെടുത്തു

എത്ര ജീവിതം

കടലെടുത്തു

ഇന്ദ്രചാപങ്ങളും കാറ്റും

നിന്നോട്

കൂറ് കാട്ടി

ഒറ്റക്കെട്ടായവർ

രണ്ടിറ്റ്

കണ്ണുനീരിലകളിൽ തൂവി

മഴ മൊഴിഞ്ഞു

വേണമെന്നൊരു വേള

കരുതിയതല്ല

ചെയ്തിയാലേ

ഭവിച്ചു പോകുന്നത്.

ഇനിയുമെന്നോടിടയരുതെന്നാ

മനുഷ്യരോടൊന്ന്

പറഞ്ഞു നോക്കൂ

എനിക്കുമുണ്ടേറെ മനസ്താപമെന്ന്

ബധിരരാണെങ്കിലുമൊന്ന്

പറഞ്ഞ് നോക്കൂ.

Content Highlights:

A moving Malayalam poem depicts the final showers of the retreat monsoon conversing with an angry bird. The bird recounts the loss of lives to landslides, flooding rivers, and oceans. In defense, the rain expresses deep sorrow, stating that human actions cause these disasters and urges humans to listen.