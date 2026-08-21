കാസര്‍കോട്| കാഞ്ഞങ്ങാട് അധ്യാപകന്‍ കിണറില്‍ വീണു മരിച്ചു. പെരിയ, വടക്കേക്കരയിലെ നടുവില്‍വീട്ടില്‍ പുരുഷോത്തമന്‍ നായര്‍ (64) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ഇന്നലെ രാവിലെയാണ് സംഭവം. വെള്ളം കോരുന്നതിനിടെ കാല്‍തെറ്റി കിണറിലേയ്ക്ക് വീഴുകയായിരുന്നു. ഏറെ നേരം കഴിഞ്ഞിട്ടും ഇയാളെ കാണാത്തതിനെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് നടത്തിയ അന്വേഷണത്തിലാണ് കിണറ്റില്‍ നിന്ന് കണ്ടെത്തി. തുടര്‍ന്ന് അഗ്‌നിരക്ഷാസേന സ്ഥലത്തെത്തി മൃതദേഹം പുറത്തെടുത്തു.

Content Highlights:

A 64-year-old teacher Purushothaman Nair died after accidentally falling into a well in Kanhangad. The incident occurred while he was fetching water at his residence in Periya. The Fire Rescue Service retrieved the body after relatives discovered him inside the well following a search.