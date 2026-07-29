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സഊദിയില്‍ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ മലയാളി യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു

റിയാദ് - ദമാം ഹൈവേയില്‍ റുമാഹ് മേഖലയിലാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്.

Published

Jul 29, 2026 7:23 pm |

Last Updated

Jul 29, 2026 7:23 pm

റാന്നി | സഊദിയിലുണ്ടായ വാഹനാപകടത്തില്‍ യുവാവ് മരിച്ചു. അയിരൂര്‍ മുക്കന്നൂര്‍ പുത്തന്‍പുരയില്‍ പി എം രാജേഷ് കുമാര്‍ (42) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. റിയാദ് – ദമാം ഹൈവേയില്‍ റുമാഹ് മേഖലയിലാണ് അപകടം നടന്നത്.

റിയാദില്‍ നിന്ന് അല്‍ അഹ്സയിലേക്ക് ചരക്കു വാഹനവുമായി പോകുകയായിരുന്നു. റിയാദില്‍ ഹെവി വാഹന ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു. സംസ്‌കാരം പിന്നീട് നാട്ടില്‍ നടക്കും. ഭാര്യ : ദീപ. സീതത്തോട് ഗുരുനാഥന്‍മണ്ണ് പൂഭരണിയില്‍ മണിയന്‍ നായരുടെയും മണിയമ്മയുടെയും മകനാണ്

Content Highlights: A 42-year-old native of Ranni, PM Rajesh Kumar, died in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. The incident occurred in the Rumah area on the Riyadh-Dammam Highway while he was transporting goods to Al Ahsa. He was working as a heavy vehicle driver in Riyadh, and funeral details will be set later.

 

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