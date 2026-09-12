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ജീലാനി ദിനം ബുധനാഴ്ച

റബീഉല്‍ ആഖിര്‍ ഒന്ന് സെപ്തംബര്‍ 13 ഞായറാഴ്ചയും അതനുസരിച്ച് ജീലാനി ദിനം റബീഉല്‍ ആഖിര്‍ 11 സെപ്തംബര്‍ 23 ബുധനാഴ്ചയുമായിരിക്കും.

Published

Sep 12, 2026 8:06 pm |

Last Updated

Sep 12, 2026 8:06 pm

കോഴിക്കോട് | റബീഉല്‍ അവ്വല്‍ 29 ന് റബീഉല്‍ ആഖിര്‍ മാസപ്പിറവി കണ്ടതായി വിശ്വസനീയ വിവരം ലഭിക്കാത്തതിനാല്‍ റബീഉല്‍ ആഖിര്‍ ഒന്ന് സെപ്തംബര്‍ 13 ഞായറാഴ്ചയും അതനുസരിച്ച് ജീലാനി ദിനം റബീഉല്‍ ആഖിര്‍ 11 സെപ്തംബര്‍ 23 ബുധനാഴ്ചയുമായിരിക്കുമെന്ന് സംയുക്ത മഹല്ല് ജമാഅത്ത് ഖാസിമാരായ കാന്തപുരം എ പി അബൂബക്കര്‍ മുസ്‌ലിയാര്‍, സയ്യിദ് ഇബ്‌റാഹീമുല്‍ ഖലീല്‍ അല്‍ബുഖാരി എന്നിവര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു

Content Highlights:
Jheelani Day will be observed on Wednesday with various religious programs and special prayers. Believers across the state are preparing for the annual observance honoring Sheikh Abdul Qadir Al-Jilani. Detailed schedules of local prayer gatherings and commemorations have been announced.

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