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മീം കവിഗോഷ്ഠി നാളെ  മംഗളുരുവില്‍

പ്രമുഖ ചിന്തകന്‍ രാജാറാം തോള്‍പ്പാടി മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാകും.

Published

Sep 26, 2026 4:48 pm |

Last Updated

Sep 26, 2026 4:48 pm

മംഗളുരു| മര്‍കസ് നോളജ് സിറ്റിയിലെ വിറാസിന്റെ ആഭിമുഖ്യത്തില്‍ കര്‍ണാടകയില്‍ സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ‘മീം കവിഗോഷ്ഠി’യുടെ രണ്ടാം പതിപ്പ് നാളെ. മംഗളുരുവിലെ ഐ.എം.എ. ഓഡിറ്റോറിയത്തില്‍ രാവിലെ 9.30ന് ആരംഭിക്കുന്ന കവിഗോഷ്ഠിയില്‍ പ്രമുഖ ചിന്തകന്‍ രാജാറാം തോള്‍പ്പാടി മുഖ്യാതിഥിയാകും.

‘ദി ഫെസ്റ്റിവല്‍ ഓഫ് പ്രൊഫെറ്റിക് ഇമേജിനേഷന്‍’ എന്ന പ്രമേയത്തിലാണ് ഇത്തവണത്തെ കവിയരങ്ങ് ഒരുക്കിയിരിക്കുന്നത്. പ്രവാചകന്‍ മുഹമ്മദ് നബിയെ ഇതിവൃത്തമാക്കി നടക്കുന്ന കവിഗോഷ്ഠിയില്‍ കര്‍ണാടകയിലെ പ്രമുഖ കവികള്‍ പങ്കെടുക്കുമെന്ന് സംഘാടകര്‍ അറിയിച്ചു. പരിപാടിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് പ്രബന്ധ രചനാ മത്സരവും പോഡ്കാസ്റ്റ് മത്സരവും സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിരുന്നു.

Content Highlights: The second edition of Meem Kavigoshti organized by Viras of Markaz Knowledge City will take place tomorrow at the IMA Auditorium in Mangaluru. Renowned thinker Rajaram Tolpadi will be the chief guest at the event themed The Festival of Prophetic Imagination. Prominent poets from Karnataka will participate in the meet centered on Prophet Muhammad alongside essay and podcast competitions.

 

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