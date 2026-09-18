Kerala
മാസപ്പടി കേസില് നിയമോപദേശം ഇന്ന് ലഭിക്കും; വിജിലന്സ് അന്വേഷണത്തിന് സാധ്യത
. മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായുള്ള കൂടിയാലോചനയ്ക്ക് ശേഷമായിരിക്കും തീരുമാനമെടുക്കുക
തിരുവനന്തപുരം | മാസപ്പടി കേസില് പിണറായി വിജയനും റിയാസിനും വീണയ്ക്കുമെതിരെ കേസെടുക്കാമെന്ന ഇഡി ശിപാര്ശയില് സംസ്ഥാന സര്ക്കാര് നിലപാട് ഇന്നറിയാം. ഇത് സംബന്ധിച്ച നിയമോപദേശം എ ജിയില് നിന്നും ഇന്ന് ലഭിക്കും.
വിജിലന്സ് പ്രാഥമിക അന്വേഷണത്തിന് നിര്ദേശമുണ്ടാകുമെന്ന് സൂചന.ആഭ്യന്തര മന്ത്രി മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയുമായുള്ള കൂടിയാലോചനയ്ക്ക് ശേഷമായിരിക്കും തീരുമാനമെടുക്കുക
Content Highlights: The Kerala state government is set to receive legal advice today regarding the Enforcement Directorate’s recommendation to register a case against Pinarayi Vijayan, Veena Vijayan, and PA Mohamed Riyas in the Masappadi case. Indications suggest a preliminary Vigilance probe may be advised. A final decision will follow consultations with the Chief Minister.