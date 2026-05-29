തിരുവനന്തപുരം| കേരളത്തില്‍ പത്ത് വര്‍ഷം അധികാരത്തിലിരുന്ന എല്‍ഡിഎഫ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍ മുന്നോട്ടുവച്ച സില്‍വര്‍ ലൈന്‍ പദ്ധതിക്ക് പകരം അതിവേഗ റെയില്‍ പാത നടപ്പാക്കാന്‍ ഒരുങ്ങുകയാണ് വിഡി സതീശന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിലുള്ള യുഡിഎഫ് സര്‍ക്കാര്‍. കേരളത്തിന്റെ വടക്കേയറ്റം മുതല്‍ തെക്കേയറ്റം വരെയുള്ള റെയില്‍പാതയാണ് ലക്ഷ്യമിടുന്നത്.

ഇതിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി ഇ ശ്രീധരനുമായി ഇന്ന് വൈകിട്ട് മുഖ്യമന്ത്രി കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച നടത്തും. തിരുവനന്തപുരത്ത് വെച്ചാണ് കൂടിക്കാഴ്ച. യോഗത്തില്‍ നേരത്തെ ഇ ശ്രീധരന്‍ മുന്നോട്ടുവച്ച ബദല്‍പാത ചര്‍ച്ചയാകുമെന്നാണ് സൂചന.

Content Highlights:

The newly formed UDF government led by Chief Minister VD Satheesan is planning to implement a high speed rail corridor connecting the northern and southern tips of Kerala as an alternative to the LDF government’s SilverLine project. As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister will hold a crucial meeting with Metro Man E Sreedharan in Thiruvananthapuram this evening. The discussions are expected to focus heavily on the alternative rail proposals previously suggested by Sreedharan.